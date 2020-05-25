Catholic churches reopen for indoor services across Virginia

Parishioners returned to Catholic churches over the weekend across Virginia. They have been watching church services online for the last couple months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Sunday, the Our Lady of Nazareth church community was able to come together in person, even taking communion.

"It's great, we've missed everyone, and even though you can pray by yourself, there's nothing like coming to the house of God," parishioner Cindy Podeschi said.

She has been going to this church for 27 years, so she says it was hard not being able to see her church family.

"The people here are just so supportive, friendly," she said.

Podeschi joined the rest of her church Sunday in prayer, and everyone wore masks — as the Diocese of Richmond has asked all their churches to require, especially with large senior populations in many Virginia parishes.

"I'm getting used to wearing masks everywhere I go, which is kind of strange to say you are used to wearing a mask," she said.

Church members also had to answer questions about their health at the door before entering. Priest Patrick Golden compared the building to a hospital, but he says that's not necessarily a bad thing.

"Well, that's what ministry is like too, it's people of different areas of life trying to heal something, and we help each other heal, too," Patrick Golden, Monsignor and Pastor with Our Lady of Nazareth, said.

During the service, members were allowed to receive communion for the first time since before the pandemic started. They were escorted out, a row at a time, to help with social distancing.

"Being royal Catholic, here, we're a sacramental church, so it's not just the living word, it's also the Eucharist which people really missed because they haven't had it for the last two and a half months," Golden said.

He says around 40 people showed up – that's just a fraction of the church's 600-person capacity, and they, like all houses of worship in Virginia, are allowed to have up to 50% capacity.

"It feels great to have people back, I look forward to the day when we all can be here," Golden said.

He says he's cautiously optimistic about seeing a greater turnout in the following weeks.

Many churches have rolled out online systems for people to sign up and reserve space for specific services to prevent having to turn anyone away.

