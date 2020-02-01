Cat's Cradle takes over trap, neuter, return efforts in Page County

Cat's Cradle in Harrisonburg will be taking over the trap, neuter, return efforts in Page County. They currently are already in charge of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Augusta County.

Cat's Cradle and Pale Fire Brewing Co. hosted a Kitten Bowl event where proceeds when to help the non-profit.

Page Paws was in charge of this service in Page County, but Peggy Downing, a volunteer with Cat's Cradle and Page Paws, said members of the group are growing older and aren't able to handle the responsibilities.

Downing said Cat's Cradle has two trap, neuter, return specialists.

"They are just crushing it," Downing said. "I believe they've done over 2,500 TNRs this year, so they offered to help us out and come in and step back into Page County."

Downing said these efforts are made to ultimately reduce the number of kittens and feral cats coming into animal shelters. She said she believes the two trap, neuter, return specialists at Cat's Cradle will be able to handle the addition county. If not, they will look to add an additional member to the team.