Caught on video: snow-load crushes poultry house roof

By Isabel Rosales, Terry Ward
Published: Jan. 25, 2016 at 2:47 AM EST
Wayne Lanes in Waynesboro wasn’t the only Valley building whose roof collapsed because of the big snow storm.

A viewer sent us video showing the moment a Rockingham County poultry house roof crashed in.

In the video, you heard the popping and crackling sound right before the roof came down. The sounds of roof timbers breaking is one sign of impending cave-in, as well as new ceiling bulges or cracks. If you find that happening, evacuate the building.

