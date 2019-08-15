Cave Hill Farms to open a unique brewery

Since the 1800s, Cave Hill Farms in McGaheysville has been producing a variety of crops and livestock. Now, they plan on producing something a little different.

In a few weeks, Cave Hill Farms will add a new and unique brewery to their list of attractions. Walt Hopkins, the operator of Cave Hill Farms, said he has been brewing the idea for a while.

"The brewing was something that I wanted to do mainly because of the excitement of the chemistry and for me the engineering part. The application of all that onto the farm and the integration of farm agriculturally grown enterprises," said Hopkins.

Cave Hill Farms Brewery will become Rockingham County's first official farm brewery. The farm has also been growing their own ingredients and hops for over five years. The horses on the farm inspired Hopkins to decorate the taproom with saddle bar stools and fun signage.

Not only will the 10 barrel brewery serve beer, it will also serve history, with a machinery museum dedicated to Hopkins' father, John, who was the creator of Massanutten Village.

"My father started on the collection of a lot of these antiques, most of which were used on this farm. Some of the antiques were used on this farm since the 1800s through the 1900s. The remaining collection of artifacts we've put into here which is going to be integrated additionally into the operation," said Hopkins.

Hopkins said he hopes people till come and taste his beer while having an appetite for its history.