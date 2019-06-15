African American Festival celebrates unity, love

Hundreds celebrated black heritage at the 26th annual Harrisonburg-Rockingham African American Festival on Saturday at Ralph Sampson Park.

The event was free for anyone to take part in and included art, food, music and performances.

There were also community organizations set up around the festival offering special services, such as the Arts Council of the Valley, Strength in Peers and Sentara RMH Medical Center.

The main focus of this year's festival was unity, family, faith and love.

Terra Jones, a co-organizer of the event, said it is a way to celebrate the rich African American heritage with the community.

"It's important because we want our children to see this culture. It's important that we reflect our heritage in a positive manner, it hasn't always been that way," Jones said.

Organizers of the event thanked members of the Northeast community for their help in ensuring the festival was a success.

