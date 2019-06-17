Music festival shows appreciation of classic music at weeklong event

Classic music lovers had the chance to get a deeper appreciation of the music genre all week long at the 27th Annual Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival.

The seven-day concert series performed 11 classical orchestra concerts celebrating the renowned composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

Sunday was the final day of the festival held at the Lehman Auditorium on the campus of Eastern Mennonite University.

The festival concluded with the traditional Leipzig Service, modeled after church service's performed by Bach when he was a church musician.

David Mccormick, executive director of Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, said the goal of the event is to really educate the community on classical music.

"I hope that we've inspired a new generation of classical music lovers," Mccormick said. "I also hope we inspired those that already love classical music to perhaps love it even more and develop a deeper appreciation."

Mccormick said the concert series is such a large event they have already started planning next year's festival.