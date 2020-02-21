Census Week begins Friday

Friday is the first day of Census Week, and Governor Ralph Northam is encouraging people to learn more about the census and make sure they are counted. In Harrisonburg, the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement is helping with that effort.

The center is a Complete Count Committee, and they're partnering for the 2020 census. The center is encouraging students to fill out the census, but they're also encouraging students to apply to be census counters.

Carah Ong Whaley, associate director for the center, said only 18% of the needed enumerators have been hired for the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area.

She said enumerators are especially important because Harrisonburg has several hard to count communities, including college students, and a group of diverse language speakers. She said they're encouraging students to apply since their schedule often works for the job.

"We're really encouraging students who are going to be staying in Harrisonburg or the Rockingham area for the summer to apply for the summer, and it's another way of giving back and contributing," Whaley said.

The U.S. Census Bureau is not sending out paper forms this year. Instead, they are sending out invitations for the census, and people can fill it out online, over the phone, or request a paper form.

"We're not going to be able to capture everyone," Whaley said. "So those enumerators really do play an important follow-up role, and they are the government workers."

The center said enumerators are able to take people's information in a way volunteers cannot, so they play an important role. The center said since the census only happens every 10 years, there's a lot of re-education involved.

Being a census taker is a part-time job, and the pay varies based on the area. In Harrisonburg and Augusta County, you can earn $17.50 an hour. The pay is $17 in Rockingham County and $15 an hour in Staunton and Waynesboro.