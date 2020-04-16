Central Shenandoah Health District confirms outbreak at Accordius Health

April 16:

Credit: WHSV

Several days after announcing that they were responding to an outbreak at a long-term care center in Harrisonburg, the Central Shenandoah Health District has confirmed that the outbreak is at Accordius Health.

It's one of four total outbreaks that the health district is responding to, but the only one in a long-term care center. The others are in a healthcare setting, an education setting, and a congregate setting. The locations of none of those outbreaks have yet been publicly identified by the health district.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the Central Shenandoah Health District says they have been working with every long-term care facility throughout the region since the start of the pandemic to ensure they all have the knowledge and resources necessary to respond effectively.

"We have a history of working together to provide for the health and safety of residents and staff," the district said.

They say they're applying those efforts to the ongoing outbreak at Accordius Health Harrisonburg, where the medical director previously confirmed to WHSV that at least four patients have tested positive, with nearly 100 other tests pending as of previous updates. No further updates on case totals at the center have been provided.

The health district says their response has been coordinated with Accordius Health, the Virginia Department of Health, local first responders, and the local hospital system.

Working with UVA Health, the district says they've begun an aggressive testing campaign for residents and staff at Accordius. As the results of those tests come in, they say the data will help them plan their response more effectively to protect the health and safety of staff.

According to Harrisonburg spokesperson Mike Parks, the city of Harrisonburg has set aside two ambulances to be dedicated to COVID-19 response at Accordius Health.

Medical staff at Accordius have said that while they handle the outbreak, they are not facing any shortages of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the facility. But, like many clinics around the country, they are thankful for community members who have donate supplies.

Neither the Central Shenandoah Health District nor the Virginia Department of Health have confirmed exact numbers of patients at Accordius that have tested positive, though Dr. Jonathan Shenk, the facility's medical director, previously told WHSV there had been at least four positive tests, with 60 other people showing possibly symptoms. However, he said those patients could have the flu.

According to the doctor, the first patient at the facility was tested last Thursday, but it took a few days to receive results. With more and quicker testing made available through UVA Health, the facility became able to test anyone showing symptoms. They initially focused on people who were short of breath and coughing, but are now opening up testing to anyone in the facility.

According to the most recent health inspection records in Virginia, Accordius Health Harrisonburg received 22 citations in their March 2019 inspection, receiving an overall rating of 1/5 stars, classified as "much below average."

Families of patients at the facility have told WHSV that it's been extremely difficult to get into contact with their loved ones in recent days and to get exact information about the situation from management.

Overall, as of April 16, the Virginia Department of Health reported 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harrisonburg and 69 cases in Rockingham County. Those state numbers always lag a day or more behind the confirmations at a local level, however.

Sentara RMH Medical Center is not sharing the number of positive cases they have handled, though Augusta Health is sharing those numbers on their website. Sentara points people to the Virginia Department of Health for data.

Messages of hope being written outside on the windows of Accordius Health, the confirmed long term care facility with a COVID-19 outbreak. STAY STRONG HARRISONBURG❤️ @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/Kgn2go1TAC — John Hood (@WHSV_John) April 16, 2020

___________

April 14:

On Tuesday, Dr. Jonathan Shenk, Medical Director for Accordius Health Harrisonburg, confirmed to WHSV the nursing home is where a COVID-19 outbreak is being investigated in the city.

Dr. Shenk said the first patient was tested this past Thursday and so far, four patients have tested positive.

He said 97 people were being tested as of Tuesday afternoon and 60 patients were showing COVID-19 like symptoms.

But Dr. Shenk said that does not mean these patients have the coronavirus; they may have influenza, which does have similar symptoms.

Every staff member at the facility is also being tested and Dr. Shenk said none have tested positive so far. Dr. Shenk said no deaths have been reported at the facility and his staff is working hard to keep patients healthy.

The Central Shenandoah Health District, which includes Harrisonburg, confirmed its first death due to COVID-19 late last week, but has not provided any information on where in the district, which spans Rockbridge to Rockingham counties, that death was located.

They've also not released information on the locations of any of the district's four identified outbreaks. With Dr. Shenk's confirmation, we know the one identified at long-term care center is at Accordius. But there have also been outbreaks at a healthcare setting, an education setting, and a congregate setting. No details on any of those have been provided.

Dr. Shenk wanted to inform the public that, while they handle the outbreak, they are not facing any shortages of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the facility. But, like many clinics around the country, they are thankful for community members who have donated it.

Dr. Shenk said he believes more information will be available on Wednesday.

According to the doctor, the first patient at the facility was tested last Thursday, but it took a few days to receive results. With more and quicker testing made available through UVA Health, the facility became able to test anyone showing symptoms. They initially focused on people who were short of breath and coughing, but are now opening up testing to anyone in the facility.

WHSV reached out to the Virginia Department of Health and the Central Shenandoah Health District for more information on the outbreak on Sunday and Monday, but no information on the exact location of the outbreak or the number of cases was confirmed to us.

Health district officials had only released this past weekend that the district was working with a facility in Harrisonburg to collect COVID-19 specimens from symptomatic residents and send them to the state lab in Richmond, where they tested positive, and that staff were investigating potential sources of exposure to protect residents and staff.

However, two employees who did not want to be identified told WHSV on Monday the cases were at their workplace.

According to the most recent health inspection records in Virginia, Accordius Health Harrisonburg received 22 citations in their March 2019 inspection, receiving an overall rating of 1/5 stars, classified as "much below average."

A nursing home owned by Accordius in North Carolina is also facing an outbreak of COVID-19.

___________

April 13:

On Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health announced an investigation is underway for a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Harrisonburg.

It's one of at least 97 total outbreaks identified across the state, 53 of which has been identified in long-term care facilities.

WHSV reached out to the Virginia Department of Health and the Central Shenandoah Health District for more information on the outbreak, but no information on the exact location of the outbreak or the number of cases was confirmed to us.

Health district officials had only released that the district was working with a facility in Harrisonburg to collect COVID-19 specimens from symptomatic residents and send them to the state lab in Richmond, where they tested positive, and that staff were investigating potential sources of exposure to protect residents and staff.

However, two employees who are working at one facility in Harrisonburg did not want to be identified, but told WHSV the cases were at their workplace.

"It is for sure ours," an employee said. "Five patients have already been confirmed for it."

WHSV made the editorial decision to not mention the facility's name, however, until a statement is released, confirming the information.

The employee said since March, her workplace had been checking temperatures for everyone entering the building until someone ran a fever last week.

"I'm certain that it started from one patient," the employee said. "He always goes to the hospital, he came back with a fever."

The employee said tests were given last Wednesday, but she was unaware of the positive cases until she was done with her shift on Friday.

"After I heard that coronavirus was actually there, I decided I'm not returning to work," the employee said. "They didn't inform us that it was there, they let me work four hours of my shift before they told me it was even in the building."

Another employee from the facility claimed VDH did not start testing for COVID-19 until they were notified several patients had died in just a few days. The employee said they believe those deaths were unrelated to COVID-19 and now staff are also being tested.

This employee said she was also concerned about the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)at the facility. They said they are given just one gown to use while assisting infected residents and healthy residents.

WHSV did reach out to the facility for a statement, but we have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story that WHSV will update as more information becomes available.

Last week, Gov. Northam announced the formation of a new Virginia task force dedicated to responding to COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. In his briefing on Monday, Dr. Laurie Forlano, the deputy commissioner for public health who's heading the task force, said a new outbreak had been identified at a long-term care center over the weekend, where the local health district had worked with them to respond to the situation.

She did not identify the location of the outbreak, but said UVA had offered testing kits to test residents in the case of that outbreak.