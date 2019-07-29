Central Valley Habitat for Humanity adds another home to list of projects to better lives on families in the community

On Sunday, Central Valley Habitat for Humanity held their groundbreaking ceremony for the fifth home they are currently working on in 2019.

The ceremony was held with the family who will be living in the home on Kelley Street in Harrisonburg.

David Wenger, with Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, said because of good timing, work on the house was able to start weeks before the actual ceremony.

Wenger said they have had a lot of help this year from the community, building four other homes in the Valley in 2019.

"We're talking with more people, we've been blessed to have more donations coming in, and we've had a few grants that have come in," Wenger said. "So it takes all those variables coming together at the right time and juggling them the right way to keep moving."

The organization plans to have the home on Kelley Street completed by the end of this year.