Central Virginia winemakers call 2019 the best harvest for grapes in years

Central Virginia winemakers are closing up on what they are calling one of the best harvest seasons yet.

Veritas Vineyard & Winery in Afton is crediting Mother Nature for a successful harvest season after the 2018 washout.

Due to the last few months of dry and sunny weather, it not only made for great grapes, but more visits to Virginia wineries, which have become hotspots for tourists.

Winemaker Emily Pelton is excited for one of the nicest vintage wine years she has seen since she started in 2001.

"You have the perfect alignment of rainfall, sun, wind, weather, to where the quality of your grapes are the highest you've seen in a really long time," she said.

Pelton is working on the last grape batch of the season before they go dormant for winter and says Veritas is looking forward to finishing the year out strong.