Central Virginia wineries report significant crop loss due to frost

April showers bring May flowers, but April frost is what really scares winemakers.

Central Virginia wineries say that unseasonably low temperatures over the weekend have killed much of this year’s crop. Some are reporting entire varietals lost to the frost.

“You look up and you think how amazing nature is,” Keswick Vineyards Wine Maker Stephen Barnard said. "Then, you’re quickly reminded that she can be quite, quite vicious as well.”

This time of year is a precarious one for vineyards. During “bud break” season, when the grapevines begin to grow, the young plants are especially vulnerable and are susceptible to being damaged by frost. This year, a mild winter led to plants beginning to grow early. Then, this weekend, the pendulum swung back the other way, and temperatures dropped.

In the early morning hours Sunday, many parts of central Virginia dipped below freezing for several hours. Vineyards sprung into action, using various creative warming techniques to try to keep frost from forming. Some wineries utilize heated fans. Others use helicopters to push warmer air down.

“We were running from about three o’clock in the morning," Barnard explained. "We felt like we were winning that battle up until about six.”

Despite their best efforts, many wineries lost the battle against the bitter cold.

“Chardonnay for us, we lost everything there," Barnard said. "We had some of our top-end Cab Franc blocks that saw pretty sustainable damage.”

Others saw similar losses.

“Chardonnay was completely wiped out as was the Cab Franc,” Knight’s Gambit Vineyard Owner Paul Summers said. "Merlot was very badly hit.”

The wineries themselves are trying to stay positive despite their losses. They say the outpouring of community support since the start of the pandemic has helped carry them through.

“I don’t want this season to be fined by pandemics and frost," Barnard said. "I want it to be defined by the resiliency and how we bounce back from this. And I think we’re going to come back stronger and better for it.”

Many central Virginia wineries are offering deals to boost sales. The Monticello Wine Trail has a list of deals from its members on its website.