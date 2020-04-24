Change Course: Group starts petition to change use of Heritage Oaks golf course

As of Thursday evening, the petition for Harrisonburg leaders to "Change the Course" of Heritage Oaks had gotten more than 800 signatures.

Heritage Oaks Golf Course is owned by the city of Harrisonburg

Kai Degner, the creator of the petition, said his goal is convince city council to nix funding for the golf course, which, since its creation has always operated at a loss.

"Heritage Oaks opened with the idea that it would be making money...not losing money," he said. "It costs us over half a million dollars a year, net loss. It has cost us $23 million or more since it became a golf course."

Degner, former mayor and councilman, said a group was formed in 2010 to study ways to improve the revenue at the golf course. It concluded that introducing food and beverage services would increase revenue. Still, Degner said national trends point to the consistent losses at the golf course.

"The problem is that the golf market has reduced. 800 courses have closed in the last 10-12 years," he said. "Tiger Woods isn't coming back to save the sport."

As the city leaders look for ways to cut costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Degner believes the city has higher priorities for public money and public land than the golf course.

The proposed 2020-2021 budget lays out $1,055,655 for grounds and clubhouse management.

"Here's a way to save money and at the same time, open 200 public acres for everyone in the city to enjoy," he said. "It's not about grudges. It's not about the past, and not even all the way about money. It's about the future, equity, fairness, and the public good."

WHSV reached out to city council for comment. Councilman Chris Jones said in a statement, "I think the community should come together to find a way to end the controversy and division that exist when the course is open and maintain the employment of the course staff."

There will be a public hearing about the city's budget on Tuesday.