HDPT announces new bus routes for JMU students this fall

On Friday, Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation announced new bus routes for James Madison University students this fall to provide more frequent and consistent service for those who need rides both on and off-campus.

HDPT changed the route system so routes are now identified by color as opposed to numbers.

The department said after doing a study, they hope this will make it for students to find their route.

Elliot Menge with HDPT said the department has increased the number of on-campus shuttles which will now stop every five minutes for students.

"Most of our JMU students ridership is on campus going class to class," Menge said. "So, we were like, let's flood the campus with more buses so now instead of three ICS buses we are now going to have ten."

The ICS shuttle will run from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and will service Jennings Hall, Godwin Transit Center and Miller Hall.

Another addition to this fall's bus schedule for students is an extra shuttle that will run on Saturdays to make students to and from Downtown Harrisonburg.

For a look at your bus route click, here.