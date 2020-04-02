Changes due to COVID-19 can be harder for some than others

Thursday is World Autism Awareness Day and the Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership would like to bring attention to how difficult the changes in normalcy due to COVID-19 have been for those with autism.

This year, the CDC determined 1 in every 54 8-year-olds are identified as having autism spectrum disorder. That's a higher number than previously estimated in 2016.

Lynda Chandler, with the Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership, said with the lack of routine, changes can be hard for her son and any child with autism.

"They so much like predictability and routine, and we are living in a whole different world now with not so much predictability and not a whole lot of routine," Chandler said.

She said when it comes to learning, it can be even more difficult since school has been closed for the rest of the year across Virginia.

"The closings of the schools and resorting to an online learning has been a huge change for him and it came very quickly where we weren't given weeks' notice," Chandler said.

Chandler and other parents are working with Harrisonburg City Public Schools to provide resources for families on special education learning on the school district's website.

Every year, the organization holds a 5K run to raise awareness for kids with autism. While many social gatherings have been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, Chandler said the race is still on.

Only, the organization is asking the community to do the run virtually and spread awareness through social media.

If you're interested in signing up, click here.