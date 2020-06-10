Changes to PPP loans give small business more options

The Payroll Protection Program has rolled out some new changes under the Flexibility Act, giving more options to small business owners.

F&M Bank, which has processed 635 PPP loans in the amount of $60 million across the Valley, said the program had issues, but was effective.

"It's far from perfect and has been far from perfect. The launch, the $2.3 trillion stimulus program, tried to set it up literally in a week's time," CEO and President Mark Hanna said. "For a lot of small businesses, this was a great lifeline during some pretty tough times."

Now, businesses can use the money in a way that best suits them, rather than specifically for payroll, and instead of only having eight weeks, there is a 24-week period to use that money.

"It's a far more flexible program today than it was when it launched in April, so yeah. I still think... I still think we're going to field some calls. I still think we're going to see some people coming in and saying, 'I'd like to apply,'" Hanna said.

When the program first rolled out in April, Hanna said it was hard to keep up with the volume of applications that were coming into the bank to be processed. In the past few weeks, though, Hanna said those requests have almost stopped, which is something that was seen nationwide.

As of June 4, the Small Business Administration said there is more than $130 billion left in funding. June 30 is the final day for applications to be submitted.

