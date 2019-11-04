Changing the clock also means changing your driving habits

As you changed your clocks on Sunday, VDOT asks you also change your driving habits as visibility can become lower during your everyday commute.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said this time of year pedestrian deaths spike in Virginia because it gets darker sooner.

Ken Slack, a spokesperson for VDOT, said that's why it's important to take the time to check your surroundings for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

He said the visibility on your commute may be different than it was a week ago. Slack said this time of the year, you may be driving into the sun or out of it in the evening, so make sure to use your headlights to help other drivers see you.

"When you have your back to that sunset make sure you got your lights on," Slack said. "Anything you can do to make yourself more visible to oncoming traffic is certainly safer for you and other drivers out there."

VDOT is also reminding pedestrians to not walk distracted especially if you take a walk at night.

They said to make sure you use crosswalks, watch for vehicles, and wear bright-colored clothing.