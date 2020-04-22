Chaplains bring hope to hospitals as coronavirus increases demand for support

Chaplains can be found in most hospitals. They’re on hand to interact with patients and healthcare workers alike and these days, their phones are ringing off the hook. Concerns about coronavirus are causing a huge demand for chaplains.

A joyful melody can lighten the mood – sometimes more than anything else.

"From joy to sadness to anger. It can all be put into music,” Dewayne Stone said while playing guitar.

Stone has been a hospital chaplain for four decades, praying with the sick and encouraging those who care for them.

“It’s conversations at the nurses’ station. It’s conversations outside a patient’s door,” Stone said.

Conversations that are happening a bit more frequently at McGuire Medical Center amid coronavirus.

"Sometimes the staff wants us to come up and just have a time of prayer with them before they start their day. That was not normal. We get into business as normal. This has changed business as normal,” Stone said.

Especially with social distancing.

“We’re used to a lot of face-to-face. We’re used to holding hands. Touch is important,” he added.

Now, the ministry is done from a distance. “There’s a notebook inside the room and we’re outside the window. Because it’s so contagious, unless absolutely necessary, they don’t want us to go in there.”

Patients who are often in the fight of their lives.

"Whatever your spirituality is, help you tie back into that and once you tie back into that, you can find your hope. You can find a sense of purpose, a reason to live, a reason to fight,” Stone said.

He says coming to the hospital each day amid a highly infectious disease is a labor of love. But he leaves a bit more inspired knowing he’s helping people navigate uncertainty just by holding on to hope.