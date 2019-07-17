Charge dropped against husband accused of killing wife

A first-degree murder charge has been dropped against a West Virginia man accused of killing his wife.

News outlets report authorities need more time to determine Stephanie Cantley's official cause of death. A motion to dismiss the charge was filed Tuesday as the cause won't be determined by Frank Cantley's preliminary hearing next week.

The 44-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he called authorities and told them his 39-year-old wife had overdosed. A criminal complaint says authorities found her on the floor of the couple's Charleston home with bruises on her neck that appeared to be from strangulation. It says Frank Cantley told police that he was mad and killed his wife.

He's being released from custody. The case can't proceed unless the death is determined to be a homicide.

___________

July 15

A West Virginia man who blamed his wife's death on an overdose is now charged with killing her.

News outlets report 44-year-old Frank Jay Cantley was arrested this weekend and charged with first-degree murder. A criminal complaint says Cantley called 911 Saturday night and said his wife had overdosed. It says responding authorities found Stephanie Cantley dead on the floor of the couple's Charleston living room with bruises on her neck that appeared to be from strangulation.

The complaint says Cantley was questioned and later told police that he was mad and killed his wife. Authorities didn't immediately release details about the death or possible motive. It's unclear if Cantley has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf. He was being held without bail at a regional jail.