Charges dropped against man shot by Virginia officer with stun gun

June 11:

A police officer in Fairfax, Virginia, is charged with assault and battery after body camera footage showed him using a stun gun on a black man who appeared disoriented.A police officer in Fairfax, Virginia, is charged with assault and battery after body camera footage showed him using a stun gun on a black man who appeared disoriented. Source: Fairfax County Police Department

Prosecutors are dropping charges against an African American man who was shot by a police officer with a stun gun in northern Virginia.

Authorities say La Monta Gladney was the victim when Fairfax County police officer Tyler Timberlake shot him with a stun gun last week in the county's Gum Springs neighborhood. Still, Gladney wound up being charged with being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

On Thursday, county Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement he is dropping the charges after reviewing the case and determining “the evidence is insufficient to support these charges.”

Body-worn camera footage shows Gladney speaking incoherently and walking around on a residential street while officers try to persuade him to go to a detox center. Several minutes later Timberlake arrives, quickly advances toward Gladney and shoots him with a stun gun.

Timberlake, who is white, is facing criminal assault charges. His lawyer has said he believed Gladney was someone else.

June 9:

Lawyers say a Fairfax County police officer charged with assault after firing a stun gun at an unarmed African American man believed his target was somebody else.

WTOP Radio reports that both a prosecutor and a defense lawyer for Officer Tyler Timberlake agreed at a hearing Tuesday in Fairfax County General District Court that Timberlake thought he shot a person named Anthony, who had an extensive criminal record. But the victim was somebody else entirely.

Defense attorney Brandon Shapiro said the fact is relevant to Timberlake's defense because it shows his actions toward the individual were not irrational.

Body-worn camera footage released by Fairfax County Police shows Timberlake, who is white, arrived on scene Friday in the county's Gum Springs neighborhood, advanced on an African American man and quickly fired his stun gun after other officers had spent several minutes trying to persuade him to get into an ambulance to go to a detox center.

Prosecutor Bob Frank disagreed about the relevance of the mistaken identity.

“A mistake on his part does not justify what he did,” Frank said.

Shapiro said Timberlake has no history of previous incidents and that the widely seen video is jeopardizing his client's right to a fair trial.

A judge granted a request from Shapiro that prosecutors turn over other video and recordings from before and after the shooting., including what Shapiro said were urgent requests for backup from officers prior to Timberlake's arrival on the scene.

The victim, who was acting in a disoriented manner in the middle of a residential street when he was shot, was treated at a hospital and released.

Timberlake, who is free pending trial, did not attend the hearing.

June 8:

A white Virginia police officer has been charged with assault and battery in connection with the use of a stun gun on a black man.

Body camera video shown at a press conference late Saturday shows Fairfax County police Officer Tyler Timberlake was trying to get the man into an ambulance to go to a detox center on Friday.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. says it’s unclear why Timberlake used the stun gun, but said he was "disgusted" after viewing the footage, which appeared to show him deploy an electronic control weapon and "escalate further" the situation.

"The video also erodes the public's trust of police officers, not only in Fairfax County but throughout this world," Roessler Jr. said at the briefing. "These acts are unacceptable."

He says the man has been released from the hospital.

It’s unclear whether Timberlake has a lawyer to comment on the incident.

Police were responding to a 911 call on Friday afternoon in the Mount Vernon neighborhood of Fairfax County about a man "walking in the street shouting that he needed oxygen," Roessler said. The unidentified man was having some type of "episode," he added.

In the video, which the police department released to the public, someone can be heard attempting to get the man off a residential street and into an ambulance up the block. Another person, who appeared to be a medic, also addressed the victim, saying, "I'm here to help you, so tell me what you need."

While the man is walking on the street, the video appeared to show Timberlake approach and deploy a stun gun multiple times and put his knees on the man's back. The victim repeatedly shouts "No!" and says "I can't breathe" several times after being handcuffed.

Timberlake was charged on Saturday evening with three counts of misdemeanor assault and battery and faces up to 36 months of incarceration. He turned himself in to the Fairfax County Magistrate's Office on Saturday and was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to the Fairfax County Police Department's Media Relations Bureau.

Timberlake has been an officer for eight years and was assigned to the Mount Vernon District, Roessler said. The police chief said he is unable to comment on Timberlake's personnel history at this time.

Along with Timberlake, the other officers involved in the incident have been relieved of their law enforcement duties and placed on paid administrative leave pending criminal and administrative investigations, Roessler said. The other officers have not been charged.

Timberlake's "horrible use of force" will undergo an independent review by the Fairfax County police auditor, Roessler said. The county appointed its first independent police auditor in 2017.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released and as of Saturday night was "at home resting with his family," Roessler said.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano called the footage "unsettling" and stressed the importance of body-worn cameras in this investigation.

"We are fortunate that this technology was in use in the region of the county within which this incident occurred," he said at Saturday's news briefing. "Without it, I fear we would have had an unfortunately narrow and somewhat distorted view of what happened in one of our own neighborhoods."

The incident comes amid mass demonstrations across the U.S. protesting against police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in police custody. In that case, second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter charges have been filed against Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer who prosecutors say held his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin is set to make his first court appearance on Monday; his attorney has not commented on the case. Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter. Attorneys for two of the officers said the rookie cops tried to urge Chauvin to stop. All four officers have been fired.