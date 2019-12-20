Charges pending against juveniles for vandalism spree along I-81 corridor

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says charges are pending against a pair of juveniles for a vandalism spree involving BB guns in recent days.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called out to Valley Baptist Church in Edinburg on Thursday, Dec. 19 for a report of vandalism.

When deputies got there, they found two vehicles at the church which appeared to have been damaged by someone shooting a BB gun.

The suspects believed to be responsible for the vandalism had been spotted driving a red 1999 Toyota Tacoma.

The sheriff's office says there had been other reports in surrounding counties about incidents in which people inside a truck matching the same description had shot BB guns at businesses and moving vehicles along the highway.

After some investigation, deputies interviewed a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old from West Virginia, who the sheriff's office says were cooperative with the investigation.

Now, charges are pending in Shenandoah County.

Shenandoah County is coordinating with surrounding agencies, including Virginia State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, since reports of possibly connected vandalism came on the same day along the Interstate 81 corridor and in Frederick County.

If you have any information regarding the reported truck, or if you've seen anything suspicious in Shenandoah County, you're asked to contact case agent Deputy Trevor Rick at 540-459-6100.

