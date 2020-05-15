Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. clergy express ‘grave reservations’ to governor about reopening Va.

Clergy members from across Charlottesville and Albemarle County are expressing to Governor Ralph Northam their reservations about reopening houses of worship this weekend. The Charlottesville Clergy Collective (CCC) is concerned about the health risks of people returning to work and the pressure put on pastors to reopen their churches.

“I think it’s too soon. I think also he [Northam] needs to better understand what churches need to come back together,” Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church Reverend Dr. Alvin Edwards said.

The pews will remain empty at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church in Charlottesville, even as Virginia eases restrictions as part of the governor’s Forward Virginia plan.

“I want to make sure we’re all safe and well,” said Edwards.

Edwards and 20 other clergy signed a letter to Gov. Northam expressing their “grave reservations” over the start of Virginia’s reopening on Friday, May 15.

Phase One of the governor’s plan allows churches and other houses of worship to reopen if they can follow a set of guidelines requiring capacity limits and thorough cleaning and disinfecting. The letter says churches “have received no support on how to implement those guidelines”.

"The guidelines that are very good, helpful, but it requires resources both monetary and personnel in order to meet them for the safety of their congregations and for the community as a whole,” CCC Secretary Reverend Dr. Michael Cheuk said.

The CCC is concerned the reopening puts pressure on people who are already more vulnerable to the virus, including low-income workers and communities of color.

“We want to do the right thing. We seek a greater understanding regarding the policy, and in hopes he will also understand our challenges and experiences,” Cheuk said.

When the faithful return to Mt. Zion, they’ll find health warnings posted at the door and hand sanitizer under the stained glass windows.

“My goal is to protect the members of our church and ensure when they come here they’ll be safe,” Edwards said.

Pastor Edwards doesn’t expect his church to reopen until mid-to-late June. For now, he’s asking his congregation and community to stay strong.

“We’ve got to hold on and hold out, because if you come back too soon it can cause more problems for more people, and I don’t want to cause any harm or hurt to anyone,” he said.

Charlottesville Clergy Collective is asking for a virtual meeting with Governor Northam to discuss their concerns. NBC29 reached out to the governor’s office for comment but have not heard back.

