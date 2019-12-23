Charlottesville Clergy Collective releases statement in favor of gun legislation

As areas across Virginia become Second Amendment sanctuaries, one Charlottesville religious organization says they firmly believe more gun control legislation is needed. The Charlottesville Clergy Collective released a statement in favor of gun legislation on Friday.

Beyond advocating for gun control legislation, its approach includes being supportive of those that have lost family members to gun violence and working to reduce the violence in communities.

"Our responsibility as a faith community is to lead by example, as well as about preset. One of the things we’re trying to do is to get the message out that we do not want any other institutions to be affected by gun violence, especially our schools, our children, you know, Walmart,” Reverend Alvin Edwards, with the Charlottesville Clergy Collective, said.

The collective was formed in response to the Mother Emmanuel shooting in Charleston in 2015.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has cast doubt on the legal impact of the sanctuary resolutions. He says the resolutions will not stop enforcement of state laws and "neither local governments nor local constitutional officers have the authority to declare state statutes unconstitutional or decline to follow them on that basis.”

Charlottesville Clergy Collective Press Release:

In light of the recent debate over whether counties should become 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Cities and or Counties, the Charlottesville Clergy Collective, a group of interfaith clergy in the Charlottesville area, pledges to do the following:

Advocate at the local and national level for laws that prevent or reduce gun violence. This includes promoting universal background checks on all gun purchases and ensuring all guns are sold through licensed gun retailers. Our clergy members will advocate against laws that would increase the presence of guns in public places such as schools and houses of worship.

Connect with, and support, those who are directly impacted by gun violence. We will use our time, talents, finances, and physical presence to create a Charlottesville community that welcomes all people, and strives to keep them safe and fully included in our common life.

Draw attention to the issue of gun violence in our culture and make the prevention of gun violence a regular part of our conversations and prayer time. We further pledge to educate ourselves and our community and to frame this issue in a worshipful theological context.

Rev. Dr. Alvin Edwards

President, Charlottesville Clergy Collective