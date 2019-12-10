Charlottesville adds signs reminding folks not to climb on Freedom of Speech Wall

There is a new warning for people on Charlottesville’s Freedom of Speech Wall. A more prominent sign now reminds people not to climb on the wall, which is made of large pieces of slate.

City Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says a demonstration in September led to the decision for additional reminders.

“It wouldn’t be that difficult to knock one off by accident, and that could really cause serious injury,” Wheeler said. “So again, we just want to make sure people are safe when they’re here participating in an event or using the chalkboard.”

The city is maintaining the wall on the Downtown Mall for now, though it is looking for a nonprofit who is willing to take over.

The previous group that maintained the wall ceased to exist earlier this year.