Charlottesville auto shop recommends to keep cars moving even during pandemic

An auto shop in Charlottesville says the pandemic is putting some people’s cars in danger.

Bob of Bob’s Wheel Alignment says he’s seen rats and squirrels do major damage to some people’s cars, but there’s one way you can avoid a similar fate. Do not let your car sit too long.

“If you let them sit, like I had a lady in here last week...she had mice in it, and mice get into cars sometimes they’ll eat the wire up," Bob’s Wheel Alignment Owner Bob Archer said.

In March of 1981, Archer started the company with one technician, one secretary, and plenty of detractors telling him he would not succeed.

“So I went to talk to a minister over at Cherry Avenue Christian Church and he said ‘Bob you can do it,’" Archer said.

Decades later, the company is still going strong.

“I got good customers. I got good workers been with me a long time. Most of my guys, one of my guys, been here 38 years with me,” Archer said.

Many people are afraid of auto companies ripping them off by looking for problems that simply aren’t there. Bob says not at his place.

“Treat people fair. Give them a fair price, keep them up-to-date on what we’re doing on their automobiles. I always say if they need it, they need it, if they don’t, they don’t,” Archer said.

Bob’s son, Todd, manages the day-to-day operations of the garage. He says customers continue to drop their cars off with gratitude.

“They were thankful we were still open and able to do it safely and because they were still having car problems,” Todd said.

For anyone else looking to start a business or take that scary next step towards their dream, Bob has some advice.

“The biggest thing is that you just have to be trustful and work,” he said.

Bob also says he has no plans to retire anytime soon.