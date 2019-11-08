Charlottesville candidate threatened, swore at election officials

A recent candidate for Charlottesville City Council could be in some trouble with the law.

Court records show John Edward Hall is scheduled to appear in Charlottesville General District Court early Friday, November 8. He is charged with trespassing and is also facing a possible bond violation.

According to The Daily Progress, Hall threatened and swore at election officials at polling places in the city on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Hall ultimately came in last place out of six candidates, with fewer than 900 votes. He was already out on bond stemming from a separate trespassing charge from an incident in August.