Charlottesville group rallies around refugee in sanctuary after recent ICE letter

While many Christians observed Christmas Eve in prayer on Tuesday night, one religious group in Charlottesville prayed for another reason. The immigration status of Maria Chavalan Sut, an indigenous Guatemalan woman, is still pending.

On Tuesday, members of her congregation made her feel protected and loved for the holiday. At the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Charlottesville, a small crowd was gathered in prayer. Their group is called ‘Hands Off Maria.'

Sut has been in sanctuary at the church for more than a year, but she has felt more threatened lately. She says her initial notice to appear in front of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not include a date or time, so she was not there.

Now, according to Sut, ICE is becoming more of a worry.

“Today is a special day. It's Christmas Eve, but the second reason is last week ICE sent me and other women that are in sanctuary a letter and a letter with a lot of threats and their intention is to scare us.”

Earlier this year, ICE threatened six-figure fines against immigrants taking sanctuary at churches, including Sut. But they reversed course and withdrew their intent to pursue those findes in October.

The immigrants have remained in the U.S. in violation of the law and still are subject to removal orders that ICE will enforce "using any and all available means," agency spokesman Richard Rocha said in an email at that point. He said ICE also could reassess the fines.

Sut said she was glad to have company and felt safe surrounded by members of her congregation on Tuesday night.

Maria witnessed her uncles and cousins killed in Guatemala by being buried alive, but went on to study to become an educator and teach math to teens who couldn't attend school in Guatemala City. But in 2014, a group threatened her if she didn't sell her land and followed through, burning her home while she and her family were inside. That prompted her to seek freedom in the United States for a chance at a new life.

"I want to be free. I want to work, to go out and work," said Sut. "I see here you have to have legal papers to do that. I just want to be a free person."

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement threatened to deport Sut and gave her a deadline, which was September 2018, to fly back to Guatemala.

Instead, she took sanctuary at the church to give her time to present her asylum case.

However, Sut never got the chance to present her asylum case to an immigration judge and has been challenging it through a motion to reopen her case, but the legal process can take years.

Immigration officers can't enter a church serving as a sanctuary site.