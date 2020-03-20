Charlottesville musician streams concert to raise money for area restaurants

The coronavirus pandemic is moving live music from the stage to streaming.

Michael Clem has been making music for more than a quarter of a century. He, like many artists, depend on their craft as their primary source of income. With restaurants and venues shutting down, musicians are staying connected with fans through social media.

“As a full-time musician I have a calendar full of dates that have been wiped off the grid and most people are turning to online performances right now. I’m no different," Michael Clem said. “Not only are the crowds somewhat sympathetic, they’re really appreciative of the music being brought into their homes."

Clem raised more than $2,000 during a two-hour streaming performance this week, but this time he’s not keeping it for himself.

He’s using it to buy gift cards from area restaurants to support them and then donating the cards to people in the community struggling during these trying times.

If you would like to donate:

- Venmo - @Michael-Clem-4

- PayPal - jfishmusic@hotmail.com