Charlottesville pinball league invites new players to join in on the fun

The Dominion Pinball League in Charlottesville started in 2013 inside Durty Nelly's. Now, the group calls the Decades Arcade, which has over 30 pinball machines, home.

The league meets every Tuesday, splits up into groups of four, and plays five multi-player games to see who comes out on top. While there's plenty of friendly competition, members say it's a great way to make new friends.

"It's really just a great mixing pot. There are some really, really awesome people, and everybody is just really laid back and friendly,” Senior League Official Daniel Purdy said.

"I drive down here from Madison County just for the social aspect of this. It's a lot of fun. Everybody's friendly, everyone is welcome,” Jeff Green, with the Dominion Pinball League, said.

The Dominion Pinball League is always looking for new players of all skill levels. If you’re interested in joining, you can click here.