Charlottesville police decorate tree to honor officers killed in the line of duty

Charlottesville police are honoring the fallen men and women in blue throughout the country.

Sergeant Troy Hunt decorated a Christmas tree at the Charlottesville Police Department with ornaments naming all 115 officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019.

Hunt says it’s a way to show the community the sacrifice made by police officers around the country every day.

"I thought this was something we could bring to the police department to share with the community, as well as want the community to realize the Charlottesville Police Department is supporting other agencies out there as well," the sergeant said.

The tree is on display in the lobby of the Charlottesville Police Department and is open to the public to come by and see.

Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.