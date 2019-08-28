Charlottesville police officer wins mountain biking championship

One Charlottesville police officer is celebrating being a world champion downhill mountain bike racer, proving that it is never too late to try something new.

Lynn Childers recently won the Union Cycliste Internationale Masters Mountain Biking World Championship race in Quebec, Canada.

Surprisingly, Childers only started mountain biking seven years ago because she simply wanted to get into a new hobby.

She said she does not usually see many other women, especially women her age, at these competitions.

Childers said the gold medal she received is not what she races for though.

"Whatever your hobby and passion is, just get out there and enjoy it,” said Childers. “Doesn't have to be competitive at all. Just get out and enjoy it, enjoy your life. Make an adventure out of it and enjoy your life. Make an adventure out of it because that's really what it is."

She also started collecting bikes to give away to children around the city, helping them follow their own passion.

Childers said her favorite part of mountain biking is really meeting cool new people.

Copyright 2019 WCAV. All rights reserved.