Charlottesville police remove car over similarity to one used in attack

The Charlottesville Police Department is taking a Dodge Challenger out of service because of its similarity to the car used in a fatal attack during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally, in which white nationalist Jamex Alex Fields Jr. drove into a crowd of protesters in a Dodge Challenger, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens.

Dodge Challenger used by the Charlottesville Police Department (FILE) (Source: WVIR)

The city announced the decision in a news release Thursday that the police department has removed their Dodge Challenger from service and will dispose of it by the end of the fiscal year in June.

City Manager Tarron Richardson said the vehicle was “clearly a reminder” of the attack, following complaints from citizens who felt it was too similar to the car Fields used in the Aug. 12 attack.

The city spent nearly $21,000 when it bought the car in January 2018, and spent another $2,020 for graphics to support the Special Olympics Torch Run.

Richardson said he believes removing it from the fleet is in the best interests of the community.

You can find the police department's full press release below:

The Charlottesville Police Department has removed from service the only Dodge Challenger vehicle in its fleet and the property will be disposed of by the City of Charlottesville before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, 2020.

City Manager Tarron Richardson and Police Chief RaShall Brackney reached the decision after a review of the purchase records and community feedback. On August 12, 2017, James Alex Fields drove a similarly colored Dodge Challenger in the attack that killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens of others.

“This police vehicle was purchased before the chief and I joined city staff,” said Richardson. “We felt it was appropriate to review the matter after questions were raised on social media and by our community. This is clearly a reminder for many of the Summer of Hate and the attack, and we believe removing it from our fleet is in the best interests of the community.”

The city’s fiscal year 2018 budget designated funds for replacement vehicles and the 2017 Dodge Challenger was purchased as a used vehicle for $20,976 on January 19, 2018. The city added Special Olympics Torch Run graphics on April 23, 2018, at a cost of $2,020. No additional graphics or stripes have been added to the car since the vehicle was introduced to the Charlottesville Police Department’s fleet.

“The Charlottesville Police Department remains committed to assisting Special Olympics Virginia to help raise money to support children and adults with intellectual disabilities in our community,” added Chief Brackney.