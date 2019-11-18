Charlottesville wine retailers watch international distributors for effect of tariffs

New tariffs could see you spending more for your favorite bottle of French Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, or Champagne.

In October, the Trump administration imposed a series of tariffs on imported goods from the European Union (E.U.).

The tariffs range from 10% to 25%. One group of imported goods being hit with a 25% tariff is French wine under 14% alcohol content.

"This amounts to tens of thousands of dollars on a container that they weren't expecting to pay, and which, you know,if they adhere to the prices that they've already published, they in no way could afford to pay without increasing prices,” William Curtis, with Tastings of Charlottesville, said.

In Charlottesville, local wine retailers are watching what international distributors and importers do next. Many say it hasn’t impacted prices, for now. Last week, Market Street Wines warned customers on Facebook that prices could be increasing soon.

"I should think we will see the first emanation of pinching prices or increasing prices, in Beaujolais Nouveau, which is under 14% alcohol and therefore should be subject to tax is a French wine and is normally thought to be cheap,” Curtis said.

The $7.5 billion tariffs are being levied after the World Trade Organization officially approved of them in October. They came after a 15-year push from the U.S. in retaliation for what illegal subsidies from the E.U. to European Plane manufacturer Airbus.

The taxes hit a diverse group of items. In addition to French wine, the tariffs will affect Italian cheeses, Irish butter, and Scotch whiskey - among dozens of other items.