Charlottesville woman taking ownership of historic Batesville Market

A Charlottesville woman might have just snagged the deal of a lifetime. Kristen Rabourdin bought the historic Batesville Market for just $1.

Rabourdin will step in as the new owner of the market sometime in mid-March. The current owner, Alex Struminger, says he put candidates through an intense selection process.

“I think in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t have imagined anyone sort of as perfect in the sense of how I always saw the store as Kristen,” Struminger said.

In December, Struminger told locals to bring their dreams and bring their dollar. Kristen did just that.

"After seeing the news story on NBC29, I thought about what that would mean to own the market and how that would really fulfill a dream of mine that we've had for quite a long time," she said.

The selection process included questionnaires, interviews, and a community panel.

“It was a little nerve wracking, but when I found out that I was selected by the community I really felt honored that they recognized that I love the history of the market, you know?" Rabourdin said. “If I can sort of be the steward of everything that’s wonderful about the market for the next 120 years, and that would be amazing.”

Alex hopes Kristen will enhance the character of the Batesville Market.

"Make it her own, with her ambition, and take it up a notch. She's actually got much better experience than me, so I'm really looking forward to seeing what happens here," he said.

When asked about the new direction of the store, Kristen says she does not plan to change much: "Everyone is asking about what the vision is for the market, and anyone who's been to the Batesville Market knows that this place has magic built in. It's a welcoming space, there's music every weekend. It's a place for neighbors to convene, it's like their extended living room. And so we don't want to change any of that, for sure."

Once Kristen Rabourdin takes over, the Batesville Market - which has only been open Friday through Sunday recently - will be open every single day.