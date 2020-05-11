Charterhouse School in Edinburg creates book program

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many schools around the Shenandoah Valley have had to change the way they teach their students. One school in Edinburg is going above and beyond to make sure their students continue to read while at home, with a school-funded book program.

Charterhouse School in Edinburg as allocated a book budget to buy its students books of their choosing. The school will purchase each student one book at a time and have it shipped directly to their home.

The school says a couple students have even requested dictionaries. To keep students engaged, the school has encouraged them to keep reading logs. When they've completed their book, they can request another.

"Students read a lot more when they get to choose their books, when it's topics that interest them. We really wanted them to be engaged and continue learning when they were at home during the shutdown," said Principal Kim Collett.

She says the school has seen great feedback from this program and hopes more students continue to participate.

This story is part of WHSV's 'Tell Me Something Good' series.