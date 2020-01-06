Chase through WV city ends after fugitive crashes SUV into pizza shop

A man wanted on outstanding felony warrants was caught Monday after crashing his SUV into the side of a pizza restaurant in West Virginia.

Huntington's police chief told WHSV's sister station, WSAZ, that 24-year-old Tanner Miller, of Huntington, was spotted in a vehicle on 9th Avenue in Huntington.

Just after 9 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 17th Street. According to Chief Cornwell, Miller took off heading north on Hal Greer Boulevard.

Miller's attempt to evade police ended after he crashed his vehicle into Husson's Pizza, in the 300 block of Hal Greer Blvd., sparking a fire.

Chief Cornwell says Miller quickly left the scene of the accident but his last ditch effort to avoid an arrest didn't last long. Officers say they caught Miller in a nearby alley.

Officials are calling the damage done to Husson's Pizza "significant." Flames could be seen shooting from the building following the crash.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the accident.

Officials say a truck was hit during the crash. The woman behind the wheel has minor injuries.

