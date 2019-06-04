Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week highlights Augusta County farm

Augusta County may be hundreds of miles from the Chesapeake Bay, but what happens in the water here still has an impact in the bay.

State Senator Emmett Hanger said some people may not always realize what that impact is.

"The disconnect being that here we were, remote from that, by several hundred miles, that we're a part of the problem," Hanger said.

Years ago, Jeanne Hoffman planted native trees and shrubs along the parts of Middle River running through her farm. On Tuesday, Hoffman’s husband, Bobby Whitescarver, and others shared the impact of the riparian buffer on water quality as part of Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week.

Sen. Hanger, one of the patrons of the creation of the week, said farmers play an important role in conservation.

"The agriculture community really are the first line," Hanger said. "Farmers are conservationists by nature in terms of what they do, working the land and the landscapes."

Whitescarver said all the trees and shrubs have improved the water quality.

"When the river leaves the farm, after flowing half a mile, the E. coli is consistently 55% lower," Whitescarver said.

The president of Friends of Middle River spoke at the event today as well about how the levels of E. coli in the water decrease after going through the buffer.

Chesapeake Commons, a nonprofit that builds software to help improve and measure water quality, shared data that estimates that almost 208 pounds of total suspended solids, more than 2,000 pounds of nitrogen, and more than 630 pounds of phosphorus have been removed per year from the water due to the buffer.

All of that water quality improvement eventually travels downstream, where it helps improve bay quality.

"What they are doing is taking the water and making it cleaner as it leaves their farm than when it came on," said Matt Kowaleski, a Virginia watershed restoration scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Kowalski said the riparian buffer is just one of several measures farmers and others can put in place to help improve the quality of the bay.