Chester man steals vehicle, leads local deputies on high-speed chase

An 18-year-old from Chester faces several charges after a high-speed pursuit throughout parts of the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday night.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, a deputy running stationary radar noticed a Toyota Highlander going 105mph in a 70mph zone.

The deputy followed the vehicle as it slowed down in congested traffic and dispatchers confirmed the vehicle was stolen from Chesterfield County an hour earlier.

As the deputy tried to begin a traffic stop, investigators said the driver accelerated, drove in the emergency lane and continued to travel west and then south on Interstate 81. Speeds reached more than 100 mph.

Deputies identified the driver as Clifton Joseph Douglas Jr. According to a news release, he was weaving in and out of traffic before losing control of the vehicle at the bottom of Exit 205 and struck a guardrail. Douglas allegedly ran away from the vehicle, over an embankment and through a creek before being arrested.

Douglas is charged with eluding, auto theft, reckless driving by speed, driving without a license, and obstruction of justice. A second auto theft warrant from Chesterfield was also served.

Douglas was transported to Middle River Regional Jail.

