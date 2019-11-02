Chesterfield preschool placed on lockdown after man dressed as clown spotted on property

A Chesterfield preschool was placed on lockdown Thursday after a man was spotted on the property.

The unknown man was seen in the parking lot of Salisbury Presbyterian Preschool, located in the 13600 block of West Salisbury Road in Midlothian.

The school’s director, Marie Harper, sent an email to parents detailing the incident.

Harper said a staff member noticed the man sitting in the parking lot, and reported that the man’s face was painted like a clown and she saw what she believed to be flash from a camera.

School officials were immediately notified and called Chesterfield police.

Before police arrived, school officials realized the man had stopped at the school on two previous occasions in the past. He left the property when school officials prompted him to.

Police went on to investigate the incident and notified school officials that the man is “disabled.”

According to police, the man is cared for by his father and has no convictions. His father told police he will no longer come on school grounds.

