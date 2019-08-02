Chick-fil-A dethrones In-N-Out as America’s favorite fast food restaurant

Chick-fil-A is America’s favorite fast food restaurant, according to an annual survey conducted by MarketForce.

The survey polls over 7,600 consumers, allowing them to rate factors such as food quality, speed of service, staff friendliness and more.

This year, Chick-fil-A has taken the throne with the highest overall score, dethroning In-N-Out.

Chick-fil-A’s win doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as the chicken chain boasts quality meals paired with America's highest-ranked customer service.

The burger, chicken and Mexican category winners remained the same: In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A and Chipotle.

As for the sandwich, pizza and coffee and bakery categories – Jersey Mike’s, Blaze Pizza and Krispy Kreme earned winning titles.

