Chick-fil-A sells cookies for a cause to benefit former employee battling cancer

Chick-fil-A in Harrisonburg is selling "cookies for a cause" to benefit one of its former employees who is battling cancer.

A percentage from each cookie sold will benefit Ella Peters until February 15 | Photo: WHSV

Alana Dean, marketing executive for Chick-fil-A Harrisonburg, said that until February 15, 2020, a percentage from each cookie will benefit Ella Peters, who was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma last year.

"The time she was here, she definitely left an impact, obviously. She is always just someone who cares and serves and loves and definitely has that servant's heart, which is something we look for here at Chick-fil-A," said Dean.

Peters left Chick-fil-A, taking a gap year from school to teach and serve in Japan. While she was in Japan, she noticed some changes with her body.

"She just started noticing some things going on with her body, came home, got some tests done," said Dean.

Peters found out she had stage two Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Dean said when the Chick-fil-A family found out about her diagnosis, they wanted to do something to help out.

"She's always striving to serve like Jesus does and she's always serving in that way and she's always— through this whole thing— has been pointing back to her faith in God, which is very empowering to see," Dean reflected.

The cookie sales started in the beginning of February, and Dean said they have been a big success so far.

"So far, we've had a huge response, we're definitely selling a whole lot more cookies this time of year than we normally would be," said Dean.

Peters is halfway through her treatment and she has plans to return to James Madison University in the fall, and hopes to go back to Japan to serve in the future.

"To support someone like that, who just loves the people around her so fiercely and loves the community so well and who still, even after all of this wants to go back to Japan and still serve and give her time, that's someone worth giving to," said Dean.

A percentage from each cookie sold goes toward Peters's fund. Cookie options include singles, six counts and catering trays. Chick-fil-A is also collecting cash donations for Peters if people would like to give that way.