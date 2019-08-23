Community holding chicken and baked goods sale for student fighting cancer

A community is rallying together to help a middle schooler fighting cancer. A barbecue chicken and baked goods sale will be happening August 24, starting around 7:30 a.m. and chicken will come off the grill around 8 a.m.

Chuchville Community Park, one of the locations of the benefit for Maggi. | Credit: WHSV

The event will be at the Churchville Community Center to raise money for Maggi Peterson, a Beverley Manor middle schooler.

Right now, the 13-year-old is at UVA Medical Center, fighting anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

This is not the first time Maggi has had to fight against cancer, but the community hopes this benefit will help her get through treatment once more.

"And when one hurts, I think we all hurt and just need to love them and help anyway we can," Cindy Lowe, an organizer of the event, said.

All of the money raised will go to Maggi.

Lowe said even though she does not know Maggi personally, she knew she had to help out any way she could.

"Her mom said that she missed school, so she should be playing softball and enjoying being 13," Lowe said. "So, this is so important for them to feel the love and support our little community."

Chicken will also be sold at the Rite Aid in Verona. Lowe said the chicken sells fast, so if you miss the opportunity, you can reach out to her for other ways to donate to the family.