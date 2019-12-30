Child advocates ask judge not to dismiss foster care suit

Child advocates who filed a federal lawsuit alleging West Virginia's overwhelmed foster care system has failed to protect children have asked the judge to reject a motion to dismiss the case.

The Journal reports child advocates argue in a response filed last week that the state's foster care system is in "a state of chaos."

The advocacy groups filed the suit on behalf of 12 foster care children. It alleges that the Department of Health and Human Resources houses children in hotels, shelters, institutions or out of state and that the children are subject to abuse and neglect.