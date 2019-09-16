Child dies after being struck by lightning in Bath County

A 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by lightning this weekend.

The Bath County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a 911 call Saturday night about a child being struck by lightning.

The Hot Springs Rescue Squad requested Air Medical to transport the child for treatment, but due to weather conditions, none was available and the patient was transported to Bath Community Hospital.

The boy was revived by ER staff and transported to Roanoke Carilion Hospital by ambulance, but died from his injuries Sunday morning.

According to the Bath County Sheriff's Office, the victim was visiting family in the Hot Springs area of Bath County. The sheriff's office says to protect the privacy of the family, no other details will be released.

Copyright 2019/WDBJ7. All rights reserved.