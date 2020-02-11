Child in West Va. dies from the flu, first such death this season

A child in West Virginia has died from the flu.

The Bureau for Public Health confirmed the death in a statement Tuesday.

Details on the death, including the child's name and location, were withheld to protect the family's privacy.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the child’s family and friends,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Such a loss is always tragic. While most people recover from the flu in a few days, it clearly is and can be a serious and life-threatening illness in both children and adults.”

The last pediatric flu death in West Virginia occurred during the 2017-18 flu season.

The bureau says flu activity is widespread across West Virginia. Officials recommend washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick to limit the spread of the flu.

Flu vaccination is the most effective protection against the flu. The Bureau for Public Health urges all West Virginians 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated.

“It’s not too late to get your flu shot, as influenza activity in West Virginia remains widespread. The flu vaccine is the first line of defense to protect yourself, and people around you who are vulnerable to the serious effects of the flu,” added Dr. Slemp.

Those who are very susceptible to flu and its complications include children under the age of five years old, the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions.

Infants under 6 months of age cannot receive the influenza vaccine.

The best way to protect them is to have everyone who will have contact with the infant receive a flu vaccine and to limit an infant’s exposure to large groups of individuals.

Nationwide, 78 pediatric deaths from the flu have been reported this season. Ten of those have occurred in Tennessee.