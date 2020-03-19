Child under 10 tests positive for coronavirus in Virginia

A child under the age of 10 has tested positive for COVID-19 in part of Virginia.

Three Rivers Health District confirmed on Thursday that a child under 10 has tested positive for the coronavirus in Gloucester County.

Officials said the possibility of community spread leading to the case is being investigated.

“Given the nature of the current outbreak, discovering COVID-19 in our community does not come as a surprise and we expect to see more cases in the coming weeks” said Three Rivers Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams. “The Public Health Department is in close communication with the family and health professionals involved, and is conducting a thorough investigation of potential exposures.”

The child was seen at a pediatric medical center in Gloucester County. The child was sent home and is recovering there.

Earlier on Thursday, the Virginia Health Department confirmed at least 94 cases of coronavirus in the state.