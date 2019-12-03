Children of Casey Kasem settle lawsuit with widow over death

Family members of longtime "American Top 40" host Casey Kasem have settled dueling lawsuits that alleged he was badly mistreated before his death in 2014.

The two sides filed a request to dismiss the case in Los Angeles Superior Court. The terms were not revealed, and attorneys did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Daughter Kerri Kasem said in a statement Tuesday that she was "distraught and heartbroken" that relatives and attorneys forced the settlement.

The two sides fought bitterly for years over Kasem's care in his final years and over his death at age 82.