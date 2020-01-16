Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia network to debut on Oct. 4

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia cable network will debut on Oct. 4.

It’s a joint venture with the Discovery network.

Discovery President Allison Page told a TV critics meeting Thursday that the couple will appear in multiple shows.

Those include a cooking show with Joanna and another featuring the “Fixer Upper” couple together.

Magnolia’s programming is focused on family-friendly fare that touches on home, garden, food, wellness and design.

It’s named after the Gaines’ Magnolia media company.

It will also be the new home for episodes of “Fixer Upper.”

