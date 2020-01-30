Christiansburg police launch internal investigation after delegate's traffic stop

A Virginia police department is launching an internal investigation after details were released on Wednesday about an incident in which a state delegate was let off by an officer after he was pulled over for driving under the influence.

Lt. Stephen Swecker discussed Hurst traffic stop with division commander (Source: Christiansburg Police Department)

Virginia State Delegate Chris Hurst (D-12) was pulled over early in the morning of Sunday, Jan. 26 by a Christiansburg police officer who saw him swerving and speeding.

Hurst was not charged after the responding officer said a preliminary breath test registered a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .085. According to official statements, the officer determined that by the time Hurst was taken to the magistrate's office for a formal breathalyzer test - which is the only admissible test in court - Hurst would be under the legal limit. Because of this, along with Hurst's overall performance during the field sobriety tests and coupled with the fact that Hurst had a sober companion in the vehicle who could drive him home, the officer released Hurst without charging him.

A series of text messages obtained by WDBJ7 on Wednesday showed that the officer, Lt. Stephen Swecker, notified his division commander of the traffic stop with Hurst shortly afterward. In it, they discussed Virginia laws regarding potential immunity for state legislators.

The city of Christiansburg said, in response to those discussions: "Additionally, according to Section IV, Article 9 of the Constitution of Virginia, unless they have committed treason, a felony or a breach of peace, legislators are immune from arrest while the General Assembly is in session. Neither the officer nor Hurst mentioned this law, but the officer was aware of the law's existence, because it's taught during the police academy. This provision of the State Constitution makes it highly unlikely that Hurst could have prosecuted in court even if he had been arrested. The officer weighed all of the factors and made a judgement call, as is done each and every time an officer decides whether or not to make an arrest. The officer, Lt. Stephen Swecker, is highly experienced in DUI detection and enforcement. He has been recognized and awarded by Mothers Against Drunk Driving on at least four occasions for his performance in this area."

Now, on Thursday, the Christiansburg Police Department announced that they are launching an internal investigation into the traffic stop and the actions taken by the officer during the encounter.

A release from the police department states:

"The Christiansburg Police Department shares the community’s concerns regarding the Jan. 26 traffic stop involving Chris Hurst and has launched an internal investigation to review if the actions taken during the encounter violated agency policy. Internal investigations must be complete within 30 days, and we will provide additional information once the investigation is complete. The department is also conducting a review of the policies governing DUI enforcement to ensure those policies promote public safety and adequate enforcement action when appropriate and legally permissible under the provisions of the Code of Virginia and the Constitution of the Commonwealth. Our goal and mission at the Christiansburg Police Department remains to provide the best possible law enforcement service to the community."

The department says no other statements or interviews will be given at this time.

About 2 a.m. on January 26, according to a statement from the city of Christiansburg, Lt. Swecker pulled Hurst over on the U.S. 460 Bypass, between the exits for downtown Christiansburg and Peppers Ferry Road. Lt. Swecker said he saw the driver swerve across the right side fog line several times and drive above the posted speed limit.

When Swecker approached the driver, according to the city's statement, he noticed the driver's eyes were red, and he smelled alcohol coming from within the vehicle.

Swecker got the driver's license and conducted a routine check of the license status, according to the city, and then explained to the driver, identified as Hurst, what he had seen in traffic. He asked Hurst to follow his pen with his eyes. He then asked Hurst to step out of the vehicle and perform field sobriety tests. Swecker administered those tests and a preliminary field breath test, which is a portable breath test used in the field to assist an officer in determining if a person is impaired.

According to the city, the results of the test conducted in the field are used as an investigative tool, but are not admissible as evidence in court. Hurst complied with the officer's request and performed all the tests.

Hurst's preliminary breath test registered a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .085, according to the city.

Swecker determined that by the time Hurst was taken to the magistrate's office for a formal breathalyzer test - which is the only admissible test in court - Hurst would be under the legal limit. Because of this, along with Hurst's overall performance during the field sobriety tests and coupled with the fact that Hurst had a sober companion in the vehicle who could drive him home, Swecker released Hurst without charging him.

Swecker was aware Hurst is a delegate, but neither Swecker nor Hurst mentioned that at any time during the encounter, according to the city's initial statement.

Hurst issued a statement on Wednesday apologizing for the situation.

The statement reads, “I am very sorry this happened and take full responsibility for exercising such poor judgment. This mistake is not something I take lightly. The work before us in the General Assembly this session is more important than ever before. I look forward to continued efforts to build a better 12th District and Commonwealth of Virginia.”

In an additional statement, posted to his Facebook page around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Hurst said, "It has been brought up that sitting members of the General Assembly cannot be charged with crimes while they are in session. While true, I don’t agree that I should be immune from prosecution when warranted. I never avoid responsibility and accept the consequences of my actions. I am not above the law."

Christiansburg Police have released dashcam video of Hurst being pulled over and going through sobriety tests. A 45-second portion revealing personal medical information about Hurst was edited from the video.

