Virginia woman finds unlikely kidney donor

A Christiansburg woman in need of a kidney transplant spent months searching for a donor. She didn't have to go far to find one.

WDBJ7 photo

Jen Gallagher, from Christiansburg, was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease six years ago, at the age of 40.

"I was in shock, I was pretty floored," Gallagher explained.

It's a genetic disease that leads to kidney failure and the need for a transplant. But Gallagher had no idea this disease was in her family, because she had never seen her medical records.

"I am adopted. I was adopted when I was a baby, my parents Michael and Martha Gallagher adopted me, and then they had three biological children of their own, so I have three sisters: Monica, Emily and Annie," Gallagher said.

When her kidneys got worse, Gallagher posted on Facebook to search for a match. Over 2,000 people shared the post. Months later, she had an exciting update. She found a match in her own best friend and sister, Monica Sakala.

"Come to find out, she's the same blood type as I am, and we went from there – it was nine months of tests," Gallagher said.

That led to a match Gallagher never could have expected.

"It's an indescribable feeling, you know somebody that's so close with you, I couldn't imagine going through the process without her . . . Her kidney is part of me for the rest of my life, bossing me around, not bossy at all, it's an amazing feeling," Gallagher said.

WDBJ7 went on FaceTime with her sister Sakala, who lives in the Washington D.C. area.

"Because Jen was adopted, we can now say that she's biologically Gallagher, which I love," Sakala said.

"It's just super cool to say now I really am biologically related," Gallagher said.

The surgery is taking place on November 14—Gallagher's birthday.

"It is the ultimate birthday gift, not sure how you write a thank you note for that one," Gallagher said.

Sakala added, "It's like a circle of life kind of moment, isn't it?"

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.