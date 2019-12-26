Christmas Day house fire kills 1 in Virginia

One person is dead following a house fire on the Virginia coast, firefighters said.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said on its Facebook page that its units were called to a fire around 6:21 a.m. on Christmas Day in the 4100 block of Channel Lane in Chincoteague.

When firefighters arrived and gained access inside the home, they found a body.

The victim's identity hasn't been released pending notification of family. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters got the fire contained and the victim was transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Officials are investigating the fire, according to the fire department.

